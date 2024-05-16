Statewide: Tribal nation designation brings hope and uncertainty

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation recently became the first federally recognized tribal nation in the state. The government illegally sold the land from under Chief Shab-eh-nay around 1850.

The tribe had to spend $10 million over the last 20 years to repurchase the first 130 acres of the Shab-eh-nay Reservation, located in what is now DeKalb County.

But there remain questions among the local community about what the change could mean. Maria Gardner Lara has a report.

Also:

* Yvonne Boose introduces us to an artist with strong connections to the nation to learn more about the tribe's artistic culture and heritage.

Peter Medlin Native American students dance at a summer camp in Chicago.

* Peter Medlin tells us about a new law that will require Illinois students learn about Native American history and the present.

* Rich Egger reports how Macomb is honoring the creator of the game that became Monopoly.

* We'll get an update on an agreement reached between anti-war protestors and Northwestern University and why it has become controversial.

* Tim Franklin with the Medill School of Journalism discusses newspapers increasingly turning to mail delivery.

* State veterinarian Mark Ernst explains how agriculture officials are dealing with bird flu and the threats to cattle.

* Celia Hack has a story on robots being used to weed farm fields.

* Jane Carlson of TriStates Public Radio takes us to the small village of Bishop Hill in western Illinois, where a church has been named one of the state's most endangered historic sites.