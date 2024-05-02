Rivian to get $827 million in state incentives to support R2 expansion and more hiring in Normal

The electric automaker Rivian will hire over 550 additional full-time workers in Normal within five years as it begins production on the new R2 model – part of a $1.5 billion investment and expansion plan announced Thursday. In exchange, Rivian is set to receive $827 million in state tax breaks and other incentives over the next 30 years.

The incentives package was announced Thursday at the Rivian plant in Normal, which already employs over 8,000 people. It’s McLean County’s second-largest employer.

“We couldn’t be more excited. We’re leaning into a community we’re so heavily invested in already,” said Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

Rivian already makes its R1 trucks and SUVs and delivery vans in Normal. The company surprised many in March when it announced a change of plans: Instead of starting R2 production at a new plant in Georgia, the more affordable SUV would be built in Normal. The move saves Rivian billions of dollars – and allows the company to bring R2 to consumers more quickly.

“Rivian had many options for its R2 production, and its decision to expand in Illinois speaks volumes to the state’s workforce and the strong EV ecosystem Illinois is creating,” said Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in a statement.

Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand for Thursday’s announcement. He said state officials have been talking to Rivian “for a few months” about a potential incentives package to help expand.

The package includes $827 million in incentives over 30 years, including:



Most of it comes from the Reimaging Energy and Vehicles (REV) tax credit program. Through REV, Rivian is eligible to receive tax benefits totaling nearly $634 million over the next three decades.

The state will fund a second manufacturing training academy in Normal, co-located at the new facility to create a new dual-credit apprenticeship pilot program for high schools.

Rivian will also get $75 million in capital funding through Invest in Illinois, a program created in 2023 to “to offer closing funds to high priority projects.”

Pritzker said his administration’s approach pairs “industries of the future” (like EVs) with workforce investments in forward-looking communities like Bloomington-Normal.

“This recipe has fueled transformational growth opportunities and demonstrated that economic prosperity does not have to come at the expense of environmental sustainability. In fact, it can advance it,” Pritzker said. “Each and every dollar invested in this market is a win for the working people of Illinois and brings us a step closer to meeting our ambitious climate goals.”

This story will be updated.