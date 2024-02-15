IHSA adds girls flag football as the latest official high school sport

The IHSA is adding girls flag football as the newest official high school sport.

The Bloomington-based Illinois High School Association, or IHSA, says teams will compete for the first state title in girls flag football next fall. The IHSA says over 100 schools will compete in the first season, with another 40 interested in joining for 2025.

That brings the total number of official high school sports and activities to 40. Other recent additions include girls wrestling, esports, lacrosse and competitive dance.

“The addition of girls flag football furthers the IHSA mission of creating participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “The sport has experienced significant growth in a short amount of time, and our member schools are excited to see it become an IHSA sport."

The IHSA Girls Flag Football Advisory Committee has met twice previously and will look to finalize the rulebook and structure of the state championship at upcoming meetings.

The inaugural IHSA Girls Flag Football State Finals will take place on Oct. 11-12, 2024.

