Aaron Rossi set to change plea in federal tax and mail fraud case

Former Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi is set to change his plea on Tuesday in his federal tax and mail fraud case.

Rossi, 39, was indicted on three charges related to his personal tax returns filed before the creation of Reditus. According to the indictment, Rossi underrepresented his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He pleaded not guilty in April 2022.

Rossi was charged with six counts of mail fraud in July 2022. He was accused of defrauding a former employer of more than $1 million. Prosecutors also allege Rossi falsely portrayed himself as a physician as part of the scheme.

He also is involved in civil cases involving Reditus, the Pekin-based business that received millions in government funding to perform COVID-19 tests during the height of the pandemic.

In December 2022, The Department of Justice announced it was investigating Reditus. The lab went out of business in October 2022.

Rossi has been in custody since September after violating his pretrial release conditions.