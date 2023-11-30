OSF vendor sustains a cybersecurity breach

One of this year's largest health care data breaches may affect OSF HealthCare patients.

OSF is partnered with Welltok, a company aquired by Virgin Pulse in 2021. Welltok's MoveIt file transfer service sustained a security breach on May 30-31. Information impacted may include personal information like names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, Medicaid ID numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, and health insurance information.

"Because we take the privacy of our patients’ data seriously, we have discontinued sending data to Welltok/Virgin Pulse," an OSF spokesperson said in a statement. It's unclear how many OSF patients may be impacted.

Welltok says they have "no evidence" any information has been misused.

People can call Welltok's service line 1-800-628-2141 to check if they are affected. Consumers impacted can put a fraud alert on their credit file or implement a credit freeze on their credit reports.