The Capital's Community & News Service
OSF vendor sustains a cybersecurity breach

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST
FILE- In this June 19, 2017, file photo, a person types on a laptop keyboard in North Andover, Mass. The availability of remote work has increased significantly in recent years, giving rise to the ability for telecommuters to buck travel norms. Remote work has blurred the line between business and personal travel, affording workers the flexibility to extend trips to fly on cheaper days. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Elise Amendola/AP
AP
One of this year's largest health care data breaches may affect OSF HealthCare patients.

OSF is partnered with Welltok, a company aquired by Virgin Pulse in 2021. Welltok's MoveIt file transfer service sustained a security breach on May 30-31. Information impacted may include personal information like names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, Medicaid ID numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, and health insurance information.

"Because we take the privacy of our patients’ data seriously, we have discontinued sending data to Welltok/Virgin Pulse," an OSF spokesperson said in a statement. It's unclear how many OSF patients may be impacted.

Welltok says they have "no evidence" any information has been misused.

People can call Welltok's service line 1-800-628-2141 to check if they are affected. Consumers impacted can put a fraud alert on their credit file or implement a credit freeze on their credit reports.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
