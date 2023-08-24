Statewide: Calls are growing to require attorneys for minors during police interrogations

Video footage shows a suburban Chicago police officer led a 15-year-old to confess to a shooting he did not commit. That has some Illinois lawmakers pushing for legislation requiring a lawyer for any child during police questioning.

An attorney with the nonprofit Juvenile Justice Initiative said children under interrogation need a lawyer to understand their constitutional rights and the consequences of any statement they might make.

“Children do not have agency,” she said. “Under 18, they’re not even allowed to go on a field trip from school without parental permission.”

Chad Mitchell has a report.

Also:

* A union organization effort is underway at Illinois State University.

* Randy Kindred speaks with Washington High School football coach Darrell Crouch, who is retiring after this season. He looks back at his career and the devastating tornado that struck his town a decade ago.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin takes a closer look at school truancy and efforts to improve the situation.

* Harvest Public Media's Jonathon Ahl reports on a niche crop — elderberries — and what the future may hold for the small, purple fruit.

USDA

* Kyle Anderson speaks with Chad Anderson, Christian County Health Administrator, about rural health care.

* Braden Fogerson of WGLT talks with student borrowers about their concerns as loan payments resume.

* With the double strike against Hollywood production companies dragging on, we visit with a couple of Illinois artists about how they are being impacted.