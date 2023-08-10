Statewide: Making lifesaving Narcan more accessible

Narcan is a medication that can rapidly reverse an overdose. As opioid deaths continue to rise, many are calling for the nasal treatment to be more widely available to save lives.

This week, we learn about efforts to train people on how to find Narcan and use it.

Also:

* Melissa Ellin of WGLT talks with workers at a 24-hour call center for 9-8-8 services. (Note: This story discusses suicide.)

* Kyle Abraham interviews Prof. Wiley Jenkins with the SIU School of Medicine, about his research on rural health trends.

* Camryn Cutinello speaks with Kristina Hamilton of the American Lung Association about a new law banning the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces.

* Katie Peikes of Harvest Public Media brings us an update on the potential for a bird flu vaccine.

* Tim Shelley sits down with author and historian Mark Walczynski about his new book "Jolliet and Marquette: A New History of the 1673 Expedition."

* Will Bauer reports on Madison County's Cross River Task Force.

* Maureen McKinney has details on communities handing out Narcan and training people on usage.

* Peter Medlin tells us about students who take classes over the summer.