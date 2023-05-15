Mayor Buscher announces additional appointments

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher, who is starting her second week on the job Monday, announced another group of department and division directors. The list includes:

Corporation Counsel—Greg Moredock, current General Counsel for the Illinois Municipal League, joining City effective June 1.

Interim Human Resources—Debbie Thompson, former City Water, Light and Power Administrative Services Director and Ward 7 Alderwoman.

Interim City Purchasing Agent—Mike Lesko, current CWLP Purchasing Agent, who has been with the City since 1996.

Information Systems Division –James Sullivan, current Manager of Technical Support, who has been with the City since 2004.

Interim Oak Ridge Cemetery—Mike Lelys, who previously served in that role from 2011 to 2019.

Previous announcements made:

Police Chief – Chief Ken Scarlette, current Springfield Police Department Chief, who has been with the department since 1998.

Fire Chief – Ed Canny, current Springfield Fire Department Division Chief and Captain, serving since 1997.

Chief of Staff – Mike Disco, who has served in the private sector.

Office of Budget and Management – Ramona Metzger, who served as the City of Springfield’s Comptroller and has been with the City since 2012.

Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau – Scott Dahl, who has served in that role since 2018.

Interim Corporation Counsel – Steve Rahn, who has served as the City of Springfield’s Senior Corporation Counsel and has been with the City since 2011.

Interim Office of Planning and Economic Development – Valera Yazell, who had served previously in that role.

City Water, Light and Power – Doug Brown, current Chief Utility Engineer will continue in that role, and who has been with CWLP since 1994.

Community Relations – Ethan Posey, who has served in the private sector.

Effective May 15

Public Works – Dave Fuchs, who has worked in state government. Current Director Nate Bottom is being named Chief City Engineer.

Effective May 16

Director Communications – Haley Wilson, who has worked in the private sector.