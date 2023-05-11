Statewide: Gun violence is rising in smaller cities

Gun violence is more than just a big city problem. New research confirms smaller cities are seeing a rise in gun crimes, at rates that are often higher than larger, urban areas.

On this episode, we talk with University of Illinois Springfield Associate Professor Magic Wade about her work and why it could change the conversation over gun violence.

"The data is more widespread than previously thought," she said. "It's a worsening phenomenon affecting American communities everywhere."

* Dave McKinney speaks with the jury foreman on the recently concluded Commonwealth Edison bribery trial.

* Herb Trix interviews two people stepping up to fill the void of local news in Kewanee.

* Side Effects Public Media's Anna Spidel reports on efforts to help Black women, who are more likely to die during pregnancy or within weeks after childbirth.

* Kristen Schorsch has more on people have their government food subsidies stolen in what's known as skimming.

* Yvonne Boose tells us about how a bit of power turned a manual piece of equipment into something more.

Emily Hays/Illinois Newsroom / Zainab Yusuff-Akimbo has worked as a COVID tester with SHIELD Illinois since March 2023.

* Just before the COVID-19 emergency declaration ended, Emily Hays visited the last public testing site in Urbana.

* Collin Schoop of WCBU takes us to the small community of Bryant in Fulton County, to learn how the town is recovering from a recent tornado.

