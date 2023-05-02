New program will help low-income homeowners with repairs

Springfield and Decatur will receive money from the new Home Repair and Accessibility Program, designed to assist low-income and very low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes.

The program, known as HRAP, will provide $15.3 million to preserve existing affordable housing stock, provide investment in underserved communities, improve the health and well-being of occupants, and help people with disabilities stay in their homes and communities. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $45,000 to cover necessary repairs through a five-year, forgivable loan.

“Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible—no matter their economic status or zip code,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”

HRAP will be administered locally through 36 local government and nonprofit organizations with experience operating and administering homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs. Grants include $650,000 to the City of Springfield and $400,000 to the City of Decatur.

To be eligible, homeowners must be at-or-below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage payments, and the property must be single-family.

For owner-occupied properties, the property must be the homeowner’s primary residence. Permanently affixed mobile homes are allowed if the homeowner owns the land underneath the mobile home and they can record the IHDA mortgage against the property. Renter-occupied properties are also eligible to make accessibility upgrades. More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found at https://www.ihda.org/mycommunity/revitalization-programs/.

“It is imperative our low-income and aging populations live in healthy, stable and safe homes so they can continue to reside in the communities and neighborhoods they have called home,” Illinois Housing Development Authority Kristin Faust said. “Illinois homeowners who have been delaying these vital and necessary repairs due to lack of funds should not hesitate and apply for assistance through HRAP today.”

Properties eligible for rehabilitation must have documented health and safety issues or concerns, such as mechanical, electrical, structural or plumbing that undermine the integrity of the home. Properties eligible for accessibility must require accessibility improvements to assist an occupant with a disability or mobility impairment. The properties may also have other documented health and safety issues, and any significant issues discovered during the inspection must be addressed by the rehabilitation. A “roof only” option is also available for properties with no other significant documented health and safety issues.

Households can apply for HRAP grants by contacting one of the funded organizations that serves their community. These organizations will provide more information on eligibility and the application process. Contact information for each organization is available here.