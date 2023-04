The National Weather Service says two rounds of severe weather are possible this evening.

The first round could bring scattered supercell thunderstorms west of the Illinois River Valley between 6-9 p.m.

A second round would include a line of severe thunderstorms sweeping across all of central and southeastern Illinois late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Large hail of two inches or greater is possible along with strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

NWS /