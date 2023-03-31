Storms leave damage in central Illinois

A stormy day on Friday included a tornado that is believed to have struck part of the village of Sherman in Sangamon County, damaging several homes. County authorities say there was also reports of additional structural damage in Riverton and Dawson.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said the damage in Sherman was near the north side of the village. There were no immediate word on possible injuries.

Landon Moeller / Storm damage in Sherman

A horse breeder in the area said several animals were loose due to fence damage.

The storm system that spawned numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings also brought heavy rain that produced flooding in several communities.

Large hail and damaging winds were reported. Many area residents reported downed trees and power lines, resulting in numerous outages.

Brad Schaive with the Laborers International Union was among those called out to help. The Laborers Disaster Response Team, which also includes the Operating Engineers, brought heavy equipment to use for cleanup and other needs.