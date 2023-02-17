© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
Illinois

Massengill pleads guilty to Peoria Planned Parenthood arson charges

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
Screenshot 2023-01-25 141327.jpg
U.S. Department of Justice
Authorities said the suspect in the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic arson (2 left photos) bears a resemblance to the mugshot (right) and Facebook photos of Tyler Wayne Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe. A plate number for the suspect's vehicle provided by a tipster also matched up to a truck registered to Massengill.

The 32-year-old Chillicothe man charged with setting fire to the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic last month is pleading guilty.

Tyler Wayne Massengill entered the plea before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley during an appearance in federal court Thursday.

Massengill faces a mandatory prison sentence of five years, with a maximum sentence of twenty years. The charges could also result in a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Massengill is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 6 in Peoria.

Prosecutors said Massengill on Jan. 15 carried a laundry detergent-sized bottle up to the clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville, lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, broke out a window, and placed the container inside before running away.

Court documents say Massengill later told investigators his actions may have been "all worth it" if he caused "a little delay" in someone obtaining services from Planned Parenthood.

The Peoria clinic doesn't provide surgical abortions, but does offer abortion pills, sexually-transmitted infection testing and treatment, and other services.

The Planned Parenthood clinic is expected to remain closed for months. The organization says it will need more than $1 million to restore the facility.

Massengill is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 6 in Peoria.

DonateNow.jpg
WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with NPR donors across the country – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley
Related Stories