Decatur pilot will be part of Super Bowl flyover

A Decatur native will be among those getting a birds-eye view of the Super Bowl this weekend.

During the National Anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Capt. William Frank from Decatur is one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Strike Fighter Squadron 122.

He joined the Navy 21 years ago.

“My father served in the Navy as a Medical Service Corps Officer,” said Frank. “My grandfather served in the Navy during World War II and my great grandfather served in the Army during WW I. My family has a long lineage of military service and there was never any question for me that I would serve. From an early age, my dream was always to fly in the Navy so the path seemed clear.”

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

“Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier is by far the coolest part of my job,” said Frank. “Every day I have to remind myself how lucky I am to still be living out my childhood dream. As thrilling, demanding and rewarding as flying is, the best part of my job will always be the amazing people that I am fortunate to work with.”

As Frank continues to train and perform missions, he said there’s a great deal of pride serving as a United States naval aviator.

“I don't consider myself as someone who serves in the Navy,” said Frank. “The Navy is not my job, it's my passion. Not many people can truly say that they get to live out their dream on a daily basis. I devote myself to the Navy, because the Navy has given so much to me.”