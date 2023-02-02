Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023

A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 29-year-old Sara Gater was pronounced brain dead Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of W. Wiswall.

Her autopsy will be scheduled after organ procurement.

Peoria police currently have no suspect information. This is Peoria's first reported homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (309) 673-4521, CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000, or text the tip411 line.