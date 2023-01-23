Former congresswoman Cheri Bustos takes on consulting gig with D.C.-based firm

Former congresswoman Cheri Bustos is taking a job as a consultant with a firm in the nation's capitol.

The Democrat is joining Mercury Public Affairs as its head of Illinois operations and co-chair of the Washington, D.C. office.

“I’ve spent decades solving complicated problems and working to build consensus both in and out of government, and I am thrilled to bring that experience to one of the top bipartisan public strategy firms in America,” Bustos said in a statement. “I look forward to using my skills and experience in communications and journalism, as well as my legislative and political background, to provide strategy and value to clients across various sectors.”

Mercury guides clients on communications and messaging strategies. Before she served in Congress, Bustos was a journalist, and later the vice president of corporate communication for UnityPoint Health.

Bustos will divide her time between Washington, Chicago, and Springfield.

Bustos served ten years in Congress representing the district that includes Peoria, Rockford, and the Quad Cities. She was succeeded by Democrat Eric Sorensen.