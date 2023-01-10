New ethics rules in Secretary of State's office

The new Illinois Secretary of State has signed an executive order that makes changes in the office.

The provisions include strengthening the policy on sexual harassment, prohibiting threatening behavior and words in the workplace and specifically banning employees and contract workers from contributing to the Secretary’s political fund.

Alexi Giannoulias also announced a dedicated email to be featured on the Secretary’s website to make it easier to submit complaints and report misconduct. There will also be a comprehensive review of state vehicle use.

Another provision requires all Secretary of State inspectors under the authority of the Inspector General to receive training from the national Association of Inspectors General, which according to a statement, will ensure that inspectors serve with the utmost professionalism and have the most up-to-date training.

Giannoulias said the order sets the bar that his office will adhere to the highest ethical standards