Illinois

Statewide: Rising demand for adult education

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST
Statewide-4c-blue-1400x1400_0.png

Enrollment fell hard at most community colleges during the pandemic. At schools like Waubonsee Community College, it’s starting to come back up. But adult education roared back — enrollment more than doubled this fall. Peter Medlin brings us that story.

Also:

* Eric Stock visits with outgoing Congressman Rodney Davis. The Taylorville Republican lost a primary challenge. We'll hear what he has to say about the direction of his party.

Commuter train in Chicago
Amber Stoutenborough
/

* Nika Schoonover fills us in on a lawsuit challenging Illinois' ban on guns aboard public transportation.

* Sean Crawford speaks with historian and author Jon Musgrave about the Herrin Massacre. It happened a century ago.

* Yvonne Boose introduces us to an Aurora native sprinkling poetry throughout the U.S. and Germany.

* Jody Holtz reports on a Peoria couple transforming a bus into their dream home.

