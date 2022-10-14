State Week: Madigan faces new charge; Voters to decide races for Illinois Supreme Court

In an agreement with the federal government, AT & T will pay millions as a fine for trying to illegally influence the former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The criminal probe against the company will be suspended. Prosecutors this week also added a new conspiracy charge against the longtime Democratic leader.

Also, we'll update the latest in the races for Illinois governor and the seats up for grabs on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, along with Jerry Nowicki and Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois.