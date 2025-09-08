Local traffic safety survey now available

The Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission is asking for the public to fill out a traffic safety survey.

Whether you drive, bike or walk, the questions will gauge how people feel about getting around the area. It also asks for suggestions toward improvements.

The survey takes only a couple of minutes to complete. Results will be considered as the commission works on a comprehensive safety action plan.

That project is aimed at reducing and eliminating serious-injury and fatal crashes affecting all roadway users on all public roads. It will include Sangamon County and the communities within the County.

The plans are being funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Find the survey here.