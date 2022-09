Jerry Seinfeld returning to perform in Springfield

Jerry Seinfeld will take the stage at the UIS Performing Arts Center early next year.

Seinfeld will perform Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. He last played the venue in 2018.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center as early as Monday, October 3rd, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. For more information, visit UISpac.com or call (217) 206-6160.

Tickets start at $67.50.

Seinfeld's latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote two best-selling books (“Is this Anything?” and “Seinlanguage”) and a children’s book (“Halloween”). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.