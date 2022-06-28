Dan Brady wins GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

State Rep. Dan Brady has won the Republican nomination for Illinois secretary of state.

Brady, a Bloomington-Normal Republican, defeated former federal prosecutor John Milhiser. Brady was leading with 78% of the vote with more than half of the votes counted statewide.

Brady, a former McLean County coroner, will face one of four Democratic candidates in the November general election. Alexi Giannoulias was leading in the Democratic rate late Tuesday.

Brady watched election results come in Tuesday night at Rob Dob's in east Bloomington. He's the first Bloomington-Normal candidate to run for statewide office since Bill Brady's run for governor.

Milhiser was part of a slate of Republican candidates led by gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin that was soundly defeated Tuesday. He conceded late Tuesday.

Thank you to my wife & daughters for their endless support. Also thank you to the volunteers & supporters. You spread our message of restoring faith in government. We came up short, but we will keep fighting to make IL better, to root out corruption, & to make IL safer. 1/4 — John Milhiser (@Milhiser4SOS) June 29, 2022

Congratulations to State Representative Dan Brady on winning the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State! #twill pic.twitter.com/WObGUHDE5f — IL Republican Party (@ILGOP) June 29, 2022

This story will be updated.