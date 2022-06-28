© 2022 NPR Illinois
Dan Brady wins GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published June 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
Dan_Brady_with_supporters_EmilyBollinger.png
Emily Bollinger
/
WGLT
State Rep. Dan Brady watches election night returns on Tuesday, June 28, at Rob Dob's in Bloomington.

State Rep. Dan Brady has won the Republican nomination for Illinois secretary of state.

Brady, a Bloomington-Normal Republican, defeated former federal prosecutor John Milhiser. Brady was leading with 78% of the vote with more than half of the votes counted statewide.

Brady, a former McLean County coroner, will face one of four Democratic candidates in the November general election. Alexi Giannoulias was leading in the Democratic rate late Tuesday.

Brady watched election results come in Tuesday night at Rob Dob's in east Bloomington. He's the first Bloomington-Normal candidate to run for statewide office since Bill Brady's run for governor.

Milhiser was part of a slate of Republican candidates led by gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin that was soundly defeated Tuesday. He conceded late Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the content director for WGLT and WCBU.
