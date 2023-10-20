Company behind controversial CO2 pipeline cancels project

After months of discussions and planning for a multi-state pipeline that would transport CO2 to Illinois, the firm behind what was known as the Heartland Greenway project has ended the effort.

Omaha-based Navigator CO2 Ventures posted a statement on its website Friday.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the regulatory and government processes involved, particularly in South Dakota and Iowa, the Company has decided to cancel its pipeline project,” it read.

Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator CO2 added, “As good stewards of capital and responsible managers of people, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Heartland Greenway project. We are disappointed that we will not be able to provide services to our customers and thank them for their continued support.”

Earlier this month, the company canceled its request for permit hearings with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The company halted its request before Iowa regulators last month after South Dakota regulators rejected the idea.

At the time of the request to delay in Illinois, the company said its decision was being made with "the intent to reinitiate Illinois permitting, if appropriate.”

Navigator's $3.4 billion plan was to transport liquefied CO2 from ethanol and fertilizer plants from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Illinois to sites in central Illinois, where it would be pumped and stored far underground, a process known as sequestration.

In central Illinois, the pipeline would have stretched through several counties, including Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, Christian and Montgomery.

The company says the geology of the region makes it well suited for storing the carbon dioxide. It's touted as a way to reduce emissions, which lead to global warming.

But critics raised concerns about environmental contamination and health risks, including pipeline leaks. After a hearing this summer, Sangamon County issued a pipeline construction moratorium through the end of the year.

“I am proud that throughout this endeavor, our team maintained a collaborative, high integrity, and safety-first approach and we thank them for their tireless efforts. We also thank all the individuals, trade associations, labor organizations, landowners, and elected officials who supported us and carbon capture in the Midwest,” Navigator CEO Matt Vining said.

