State Week: Durbin's decision

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAlex Degman
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:04 PM CDT

U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois angered many within his party as he helped Republicans avoid a government shutdown this month. His support to end debate allowed the GOP to proceed to a final vote.

Durbin, 80, has long been a respected figure within the party. But the Senate Democratic Whip was already facing calls to step aside when his term ends after the 2026 election. Now many progressives are turning up the heat.

As for his future plans, Durbin has only said he will make a decision "soon."

Also, there is a growing concern over a looming "fiscal cliff" for Chicago-area mass transit agencies that could force service cuts. State lawmakers may consider a funding package.

And we look at other legislation up for debate, including adding restrictions on home schooling.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Illinois Public Radio's Alex Degman.

