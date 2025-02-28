State Week: Uncertainty going forward

Illinois lawmakers and the governor are entering into budget negotiations amid the threat of tariffs on Illinois' trading partners, the withholding of federal funds and an overall uneasiness about the economy. On this episode, we discuss the uncertainty hanging over the statehouse.

Also, an audit of a program providing healthcare for undocumented adults proved to be much more costly than the Pritzker Administration predicted. And we discuss Jim Edgar, the former governor who this week announced he is battling pancreatic cancer.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Dan Petrella.