State Week: The Trump Administration targets Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III, Brenden Moore
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:04 PM CST

This week saw the Department of Justice file suit against the State of Illinois, along with Cook County and the City of Chicago, over sanctuary city policies. The suit accuses the jurisdictions of "making it more difficult for, and deliberately impeding federal immigration officers' ability to carry out their responsibilities."

The action puts Illinois, and Gov. JB Pritzker, at the epicenter of the resistance to Trump policies.

Our panel also discusses protests against the administration this week and the impact a possible trade war could have on the state.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore.

The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
