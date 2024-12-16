© 2024 NPR Illinois
State Week: Assault weapons ban to stay in place while challenged through courts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJeremy Gorner
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST
The State Week panel discusses the assault weapons ban challenge. It will still be in effect for now as it likely moves toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Bears stadium plan continues to evolve with Arlington Heights not out of the mix yet due to progress on taxes.

The Illinois state flag review continues as 10 submissions have been released for public comment.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner.
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Jeremy Gorner
Jeremy covers state government and politics for the Chicago Tribune.
