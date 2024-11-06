Gov. Pritzker issues statement on the election results

Gov. JB Pritzker issued the following statement Wednesday after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election:

"Today, I stand with the millions of Americans who voted for our Democratic values in this election. It is clear now that, nationally, a majority of those who came to the polls chose a different path, and President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance won the election. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, their team, and the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who put their heart and soul into the campaign.

"This morning, our most vulnerable communities woke up to new uncertainty about their future, scared that their rights will no longer be protected, and unsure whether this nation still stands with them. To women whose healthcare is under even greater threat, to our Black, Brown and AAPI communities, our LGBTQ friends and their families, immigrants and first-generation Americans, our most vulnerable Americans and those with disabilities, to all who have been made to feel unsafe and unwelcome by the Trump campaign and its allies - know that Illinois is your ally. You will always be welcome here.

"In 2017, I sought public office in large part because of the threat Donald Trump and his allies posed to Illinois, and as governor, I have helped enshrine into state law protections that uphold our common Illinois values. That work will continue, and it remains my north star. I will always strive to do what is best for the people of Illinois. When that means working with the next presidential administration that is what I will do, and when that means standing up to it, I believe my record is clear on where I'll be."