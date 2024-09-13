State Week: Illinois higher education challenges

Illinois colleges and universities have been under financial pressure in the past couple of decades and it continues. Some smaller colleges have closed, faculty layoffs have been announced and enrollment remains a concern for many campuses.

Add to that the growing cost of attending school, delays in financial aid, a number of students going out of state and an upcoming enrollment cliff.

Those are some of the topics we address on this episode of State Week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WNIJ Education Reporter and host of the show Teacher's Lounge Peter Medlin and Lisa Kurian Philip, WBEZ Higher Education Reporter in partnership with Open Campus Media.