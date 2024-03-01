State Week: Trump, politics and the ballot

An Illinois judge ruled Donald Trump fueled an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 and should be disqualified from this year's primary ballot. The former president has appealed and remains on the ballot while both state and federal court cases proceed.

We'll also discuss Trump's impact on suburban races, his endorsement of Cong. Mike Bost in a primary contest and a anti-immigrant radio ad aired by a Republican candidate in southern Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of the political newsletter The Illinoize.