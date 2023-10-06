State Week: Chicago's migrant crisis grows as winter nears

The City of Chicago has seen the arrival of an estimated 17,000 migrants since last year. They have arrived on buses, sent from Texas at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Chicago and Illinois are now trying to determine how to house these families, as some are sleeping on police station floors or outside. As colder weather approaches, the issue is becoming more urgent.

Meanwhile, both Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson want the federal government to help.

Also, Chicago's city council is set to approve a new minimum wage for tipped workers. And a change at the top for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight Reporter Heather Cherone.