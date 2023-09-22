State Week: Illinois ends cash bail

After months of negotiations and waiting, along with legal challenges, this week Illinois became the first state to do away with cash bail. Supporters say it will bring more fairness to the criminal justice system. But critics argue it could lead to more crime.

We discuss the implementation of the new law and potential concerns. Also, the Biden Administration approves faster work authorizations for Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum in cities like Chicago. And, we detail reporting on crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Illinois Public Radio's Mawa Iqbal.