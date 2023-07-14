© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Investigation finds systemic problems in Illinois' developmental centers

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Beth HundsdorferMolly Parker
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT
Last year, reporting from Lee Enterprises Midwest, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica discovered incidents of abuse and neglect at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

A new investigation has uncovered patient abuse at other state-run facilities housing people with developmental disabilities.

On this episode, we speak with the two journalists reporting the story. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Molly Parker and Beth Hundsdorfer.

Sean Crawford
Beth Hundsdorfer
Beth Hundsdorfer joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a full-time reporter in November 2021.
Molly Parker
Veteran investigative projects reporter at the Southern Illinoisan since 2014.
