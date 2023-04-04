Buscher elected next Springfield mayor; Langfelder denied third term

The City of Springfield will have a new mayor. Misty Buscher, the current City Treasurer, narrowly beat incumbent Jim Langfelder Tuesday night.

Buscher, who racked up endorsements and campaign contributions, held a 772 vote advantage when all precincts were counted.

While several mail-in ballots are still believed outstanding and will be counted in coming days, Langfelder didn't wait to concede. He added his administration will work to assist in the transition.

Buscher ran on a theme of Moving Springfield Forward, and said the city needs new energy.

She will join Karen Hasara as the only other woman to serve as mayor of the capital city.

She told a crowd of supporters at her election watch party she will govern in a bipartisan manner. She pointed to both Democrats and Republicans who supported her campaign.

Langfelder was trying to accomplish something that eluded his father: Ossie Langfelder served two terms as Springfield mayor, but lost in his bid for a third in 1995.

In other races,

City Treasurer

Colleen Redpath Feger 46%

Bill McCarty 29%

Lisa Badger 26%

Springfield City Council

Ward 1 – Chuck Redpath (unopposed)

Ward 2 – Shawn Gregory (Unopposed)

Ward 3 – Roy Williams Jr. def. William Eddington

Ward 4 – Larry Rockford def. Jason Ratts and David Yankee

Ward 5 – Lakeisha Purchase def. Sam Cahnman

Ward 6 – Jennifer Notariano def. Alyssa Haaker

Ward 7 – Brad Carlson def. John Houlihan

Ward 8 – Erin Conley (unopposed)

Ward 9 – James Donelan (unopposed)

Ward 10 – Ralph Hanauer (unopposed)

Springfield School District 186 Board

District 2 (Two year term)

Micah Miller 59%

Emerson Weed 41%

District 3 (Four year term)

Sarah Blissett 44%

Spurgeon Johnson 29%

Jessica Bandy 26%

District 4 (Four year term)

Ken Gilmore 43%

Jeff Tucka 39%

Donna Hopwood 17%

For a complete list of results from Sangamon County, click here.

