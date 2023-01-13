© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Government & Politics

State Week: Assault weapons ban pushback

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDave McKinney
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

After Gov. JB Pritzker signed a prohibition on the sale of assault style guns and large capacity magazines, numerous sheriffs throughout Illinois announced their opposition. The sheriffs publicly stated they view the new law as unconstitutional and they don't plan to enforce it.

The law came about following last summer's parade shooting in Highland Park. The change will allow those who already own such guns to keep them, but they must register the firearms with Illinois State Police starting in 2024.

Our panel also recaps other action in the recently concluded lame duck legislative session and news regarding the next step in the corruption case that ended former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan's tenure.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ's Dave McKinney.

Tags
Government & Politics State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Dave McKinney
See stories by Dave McKinney
Related Stories