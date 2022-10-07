© 2022 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Takeaways from the Illinois governor's debate

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published October 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker stood on the stage with Republican Illinois Senator Darren Bailey in the first televised debate between the two this election season. They strongly disagreed on many subjects. But did voters learn anything? We discuss what the candidates had to say and whether debates are still a useful method of finding out where politicians stand on key issues.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Dan Petrella, who covers state government for the Chicago Tribune.

