State Week: Pritzker holds a big money edge in governor's race

The latest campaign filings show Gov. J.B. Pritzker's campaign fund dwarfs that of his Republican opponent Darren Bailey. We discuss the role money plays in politics and whether Bailey can get his message across.

Also, Pritzker contracted COVID-19, likely while on a political trip to Florida.

We talk about the week in state government and politics. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock and Professor Emeritus with the University of Illinois Institute for Government Public Affairs Kent Redfield.