Classes to prepare for a career in the cannabis industry

By Randy Eccles
Published April 30, 2024 at 12:40 PM CDT
2023 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide

Illinois' legalization of recreational cannabis has resulted in significant revenue and career opportunities. The University of Illinois Springfield Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) unit now offers educational training to prepare for work in the industry through five different cannabis certificate programs. Rob Kerr, Executive Director Innovation and Opporunity, UIS; and Max Simon, CEO at Green Flower, a cannabis education company; join Community Voices to share the need to understand the complexities of the field.

(L-R) Rob Kerr, Max Simon
