Classes to prepare for a career in the cannabis industry

Illinois' legalization of recreational cannabis has resulted in significant revenue and career opportunities. The University of Illinois Springfield Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) unit now offers educational training to prepare for work in the industry through five different cannabis certificate programs. Rob Kerr, Executive Director Innovation and Opporunity, UIS; and Max Simon, CEO at Green Flower, a cannabis education company; join Community Voices to share the need to understand the complexities of the field.

UIS.edu / green-flower.com (L-R) Rob Kerr, Max Simon