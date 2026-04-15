Springfield Theatre Centre presents 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Craig speaks with several members of the cast and creative team about their experiences bringing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee to the stage. Shelby Bayless, co-director, speaks about her connection to the show and her time in the classroom as a teacher. Hannah Cobb and Julia Rolens speak to their characters and how the show presents challenges universal to all kids. Come relive a bit of your elementary school spelling bee with the cast April 17-19 and 24-26 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.