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Springfield Theatre Centre presents 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published April 15, 2026 at 9:22 AM CDT
Springfield Theatre Centre

Craig speaks with several members of the cast and creative team about their experiences bringing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee to the stage. Shelby Bayless, co-director, speaks about her connection to the show and her time in the classroom as a teacher. Hannah Cobb and Julia Rolens speak to their characters and how the show presents challenges universal to all kids. Come relive a bit of your elementary school spelling bee with the cast April 17-19 and 24-26 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland