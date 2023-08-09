Copper Coin Ballet Company to present ‘Rockballet’ and ‘The Nutcracker’ | Community Voices

Julie Ratz is the Artistic Director of the Copper Coin Ballet Company. She spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming “Rockballet” performance, which will feature songs from music royalty including Queen, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Prince and Sir Elton John. She also shared that the Copper Coin Ballet Company will return to the Sangamon Auditorium stage at the UIS Performing Arts Center with their production of “The Nutcracker.”