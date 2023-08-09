© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.
Community Voices

Copper Coin Ballet Company to present ‘Rockballet’ and ‘The Nutcracker’ | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT
"Rockballet" takes place on Aug. 19.
Copper Coin Ballet Company
"Rockballet" takes place on Aug. 19.

Julie Ratz is the Artistic Director of the Copper Coin Ballet Company. She spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming “Rockballet” performance, which will feature songs from music royalty including Queen, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Prince and Sir Elton John. She also shared that the Copper Coin Ballet Company will return to the Sangamon Auditorium stage at the UIS Performing Arts Center with their production of “The Nutcracker.”

Tags
Community Voices Copper Coin Ballet Company
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories