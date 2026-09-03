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Sangamon County Historical Society Program - Sept. 15

Sangamon County Historical Society logo will drawing of covered bridge

Sangamon County Historical Society Program - Sept. 15

The history and restoration of Clayville Historic Site will be discussed by Josh Pryer. He will share the remarkable story of Clayville--from its early frontier and stagecoach years through periods of restoration, uncertainty and renewal. Their work represents the very heart of grassroots historic preservation, not just saving buildings, but preserving the stories, character and sense of place that connect one generation to another. Sponsored by the Sangamon County Historical Society.

Clayville Historic Site
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Sangamon County Historical Society
217-525-1961
schsoffice@gmail.com
www.sangamonhistory.org
Clayville Historic Site
12828 State Route 125
Pleasant Plains, Illinois 62677
217-481-4430
https://clayville.org/