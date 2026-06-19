Lainey Wilson - Aug. 15

Country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson is taking over the world, capturing the hearts of fans, the excitement of the industry and the respect of her peers. Her monumental rise continues recently winning four awards at the 2025 ACM Awards—Entertainer of the Year (second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (third consecutive win), Album of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year—while her new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," was the most added at country radio at impact and earned her biggest first day of streaming to date (1.16M). The song is from the new deluxe version of Wilson’s album, Whirlwind, which will be released August 22 and features 5 additional tracks.

The 16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winner and Grand Ole Opry member is a sought-after songwriter with eight #1 hits including “4x4xU," “Watermelon Moonshine” and the 2x PLATINUM Certified “Heart Like A Truck," in addition to award-winning collaborations with Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). Wilson also wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma” for the Twisters movie and has collaborated with artists such as Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Post Malone. A triple threat, she will make her film acting debut in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, after first acting in Paramount’s Yellowstone. Wilson is currently in the midst of her sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which spans across Europe and North America.