Four Score and More: The Gettysburg Address - Nov. 18 & 20

When you visit the ALPLM to view our copy of the Gettysburg Address, you’ll learn more about this important document during our “Four Score and More” chats with an historian!

ALPLM historians will be in the Gettysburg Gallery inside of Journey 2, on Wednesday, November 18, Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., to share their knowledge and insight and answer your questions about one of Abraham Lincoln’s most famous speeches.

“Four Score and More” is free and is included with your regular museum admission. Please note: Museum admission will be free on November 19. Regular admission rates apply on November 18 & 20.