America 250: America's Ultimate Block Party at ALPLM - July 4

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is joining the America 250 Celebration in a big way on the 4th of July – and you’re invited!

The day begins with FREE admission to the museum at 9:00 a.m., where you’ll be able to fully explore the life and legacy of our 16th president – including our new exhibit, “The Second American Revolution,” that reveals how the American Civil War and the era of Reconstruction transformed the United States, ending slavery, redefining citizenship, and expanding the promise of freedom and equality.

Then get ready to be a part of America’s Ultimate Block Party -- the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history -- starting at 3:00 p.m. in Union Square Park with old fashioned family fun, food trucks, a kid and pet parade, and highlighted by patriotic concert performances from Chicago’s premier symphonic brass ensemble and a re-created Civil War band that’s authentic in every detail.

OLD FASHIONED FAMILY FUN!

Bring your little red wagons and strollers for a kid and pet parade around the park at 3:30 p.m. – be sure to decorate your wagons, strollers, kids, and pets in appropriate attire!

Throughout the afternoon, kids young and old can interact with Foam and Flight Bubble Parties for an unforgettable celebration of joy, inclusion, and boundless entertainment – including their incredible “kid in a bubble!”

Come hungry for food trucks featuring All-American favorites and a few other tasty surprises!

MUSIC IN THE PARK!

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, too, and settle in for two incredible concert performances in the park, beginning at 4:15 p.m. with the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band and followed at 6:00 p.m. by Chicago’s premiere symphonic brass, 3rd Coast Brass, presenting a special America 250 Symphonic Brass Celebration featuring features works by American composers, Copland, Ellington, Gershwin, and many patriotic favorites performed by a full symphonic brass and percussion ensemble.

Both performances are FREE to attend and we promise to conclude in time for you and your family to make your way over to the State Capitol for the official 4th of July Fireworks Show at dusk.