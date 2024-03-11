NPR's 2024 Student Podcast Challenge open for submissions from 4th grade through high school seniors through May 3

Steve Drummond and Janet Woojeong Lee from NPR's Education desk join Community Voices to discuss the opportunity of NPR's 2024 Student Podcast Challenge including past winners and tips for entries.

Central Illinois students are invited to make and submit a podcast along with students from around the country to compete for a chance to have their work featured on NPR.

Students in fourth grade through high school seniors are eligible to participate in this cycle, but the rules vary depending on grade including having to be submitted by a teacher or other adult.

Got a story you can't stop talking about? A podcast assignment you're proud of? Or something you just wanna get off your chest?

Share your three to eight minute podcast with NPR for a chance to win our Grand Prize and hear your story on NPR.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE!

Make your voice heard! Be a part of NPR's Student Podcast Challenge!

Contest is now open. Deadline in May 3. Ready, set, record!