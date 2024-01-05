From theatre to themed entertainment, Mark Caspary shares how his early start in Springfield led him to the sound design industry

Mark Caspary is a native of Springfield, Ill. and the co-owner of Ears Up Sound Design, a company which provides sound design expertise for a variety of projects including those in the themed entertainment industry. Caspary spoke to Community Voices about his background in theatre and how theatrical experiences have influenced the numerous projects Ears Up Sound Design has worked on around the globe including projects at Warner Brothers World in Abu Dhabi, the Hollywood Bowl, Disney’s California Adventure and Universal Studios Japan: Super Nintendo World to name just a few.