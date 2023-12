The Springfield Municipal Opera has four productions planned for 2024.

Jersey Boys May 31-June 2 and June 5-8

The Music Man June 21-23 and June 26-29

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella July 12-14 and July 17-20

The Little Mermaid August 2-4 and August 7-10

All shows begin at 8:30 p.m.

An audition workshop is scheduled for February. Auditions will take place in March.

Tickets are now available at TheMuni.org.