Springfield offers cooling centers as sweltering heat continues

Springfield cooling centers are available for those who need to escape the heat. The area is under an excessive heat warning through Thursday.

The following locations are available during their regular business hours:

Municipal Center East

Address: 800 E. Monroe

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Municipal Center West

Address: 300 S. Seventh Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Library

Address: 326 S. Seventh

Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Office of Community Relations

Address: 1450 Groth Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s Breadline

Address: 430 N. 5th Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. indoor dining 8:00 am to 9:00 am, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Salvation Army (Main Campus)

Address: 1600 Clear Lake Avenue

Entrance on the south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Salvation Army Overflow Shelter

Address: 221 N. 11th Street

Hours: Overnight Shelter 7 Days a week, 7:00 pm to 7:00 am

Day Center Mon.-Thurs. 7:00 am to 3:30 pm (88 degrees or higher)

Sat.-Sun. hours subject to staff and heat index

Washington Street Mission

Address: 408 N. 4th Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Helping Hands

Address: 1023 E. Washington

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Sat.-Sun. 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

The City of Springfield encourages everyone, particularly vulnerable individuals and those without air conditioning, to take advantage of these cooling centers. Stay hydrated, cool, and safe during this period of high temperatures.

For more information and any updates, please visit the official city website or contact the Office of Community Relations at 217.789.2000