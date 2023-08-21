Springfield offers cooling centers as sweltering heat continues
Springfield cooling centers are available for those who need to escape the heat. The area is under an excessive heat warning through Thursday.
The following locations are available during their regular business hours:
Municipal Center East
Address: 800 E. Monroe
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Municipal Center West
Address: 300 S. Seventh Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Lincoln Library
Address: 326 S. Seventh
Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
Address: 1450 Groth Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s Breadline
Address: 430 N. 5th Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. indoor dining 8:00 am to 9:00 am, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Saturday, Sunday & Holidays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Salvation Army (Main Campus)
Address: 1600 Clear Lake Avenue
Entrance on the south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Salvation Army Overflow Shelter
Address: 221 N. 11th Street
Hours: Overnight Shelter 7 Days a week, 7:00 pm to 7:00 am
Day Center Mon.-Thurs. 7:00 am to 3:30 pm (88 degrees or higher)
Sat.-Sun. hours subject to staff and heat index
Washington Street Mission
Address: 408 N. 4th Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Helping Hands
Address: 1023 E. Washington
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:30 am to 1:00 pm
Sat.-Sun. 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
The City of Springfield encourages everyone, particularly vulnerable individuals and those without air conditioning, to take advantage of these cooling centers. Stay hydrated, cool, and safe during this period of high temperatures.
For more information and any updates, please visit the official city website or contact the Office of Community Relations at 217.789.2000