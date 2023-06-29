Major storm downs traffic lights, damages businesses and homes throughout Sangamon County

Straight-line winds up to 80 miles-an-hour and suspected tornadoes ripped throughout Sangamon County around midday, leaving more than 30,000 CWLP customers without power in Springfield

Downed trees struck homes, cars, power lines and traffic lights. Some emergency communication lines were interrupted.

“We do have reason to suspect there were touchdowns in Logan and Sangamon counties,” said Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. One suspected touchdown occurred at I-55 near Lincoln. Other spots in Sangamon County may have had touchdowns.

According to the city of Springfield, power outages occurred across the city from far north to the central and west sides and the west side of Lake Springfield.

A city press release said, “Phone lines are extremely busy, and some emergency phone lines are down too. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors, stay off the roads and to stay away from trees where power lines could be involved. Major electric damage and emergency trouble for CWLP can be reported to our dispatch or dispatch voicemail at 217-789-2121 or overflow reports can be made to 217-789-2393."

“Customers should not attempt to clear trees or other debris from lines and all lines should be treated as live even in areas where power is out. Drivers should proceed cautiously as traffic lights could be out and plan to treat intersections as a four-way stop.”

Due to high call volume, customers do not need to report their power outages at this time. Customers can view and track their electric service status by inputting their street address and phone number from the outage map at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/. More information and updates on outage status will be posted as available on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_.

The areas known to be most affected were Springfield, Chatham, New Berlin, Loami. Riverton and Buffalo, according to the Sangamon County Sheriff