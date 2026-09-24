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News outlets say they've been allowed back into White House after Trump's ban

WBUR
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:58 AM CDT
The lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW and Politico against the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is photographed Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Jon Elswick/AP)
Jon Elswick/AP
The lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW and Politico against the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is photographed Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Jon Elswick/AP)

CNN, MS NOW and Politico say their journalists have been allowed back onto the White House grounds after they were initially denied access this morning. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to restore access after the president last week banned those media organizations from the White House.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with NPR’s David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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